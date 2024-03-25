AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.9% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MITT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.18. 101,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,531. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

In related news, CEO Thomas Durkin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

