Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.0% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.21% of KLA worth $165,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in KLA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $364,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in KLA by 179.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $5,341,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $704.91. 158,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,745. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

