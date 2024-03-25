Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.47. 1,913,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,262. The company has a market cap of $382.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.