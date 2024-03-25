Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.85.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $628.05. 702,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.