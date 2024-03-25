B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.67. 506,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,720. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

