Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,865. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,820,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747,410 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

