Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Banco Santander Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,865. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.