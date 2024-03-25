CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

CRGX stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $24.54. 93,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23. CARGO Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,557,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,823,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.