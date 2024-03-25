CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,557,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,823,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.