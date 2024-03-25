Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $41.16. 118,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $173,427,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 1,695,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $36,126,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

