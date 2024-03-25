Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.05. 269,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

