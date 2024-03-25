Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.59. 310,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,662. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 43.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,299.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 303,707 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

