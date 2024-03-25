Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Contango Ore

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. 4,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244. Contango Ore has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock worth $247,978. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

