Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.82. 912,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,319. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,519,000 after buying an additional 104,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

