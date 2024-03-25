Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. 2,450,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $822.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.72. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

