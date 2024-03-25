K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.30. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

