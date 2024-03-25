K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
KBL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.30. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70.
About K-Bro Linen
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.