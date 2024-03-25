United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.57.

United Tennessee Bankshares Stock Performance

UNTN stock remained flat at $18.40 during midday trading on Monday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

