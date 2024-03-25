Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of MSDL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,973. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

