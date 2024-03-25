Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Safehold has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,650. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Safehold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

