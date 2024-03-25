First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.43. 20,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.