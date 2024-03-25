RealReal (REAL) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RealReal and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.11 RealReal Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 9.14

RealReal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RealReal and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 539 458 6 2.31

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 3.69%. Given RealReal’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

RealReal competitors beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

