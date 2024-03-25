Critical Analysis: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) versus Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Arrival N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Arrival’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.45 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Arrival, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 3 0 2.14 Arrival 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $4.36, indicating a potential upside of 157.13%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Arrival.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Arrival on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

