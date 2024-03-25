WOW-token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.74 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.39 million and approximately $8.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002047 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014069 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005115 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000112 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
