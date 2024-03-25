Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.98

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $319.78 million and $43.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 876.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003544 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

