Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.42.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts expect that Li Auto will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

