Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

