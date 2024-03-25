Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRZE. Barclays boosted their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.76.

Braze stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. 175,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,147. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,255.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,471 shares of company stock worth $5,013,803. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braze by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after purchasing an additional 352,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Braze by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

