Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $37.26. 627,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,125. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,938 shares of company stock worth $8,067,472 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Equitable by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

