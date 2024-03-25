JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $9.25

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.30 to $9.25 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.51.

ZIM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 817,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,980. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 804,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 107,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 479,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

