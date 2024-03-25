Incyte’s (INCY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $56.73. 417,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,548. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,992,000 after acquiring an additional 359,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after buying an additional 527,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.