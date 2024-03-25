American Healthcare REIT’s (AHR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

AHR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 248,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,307. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

