Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 700,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 2.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 1.09% of Spotify Technology worth $399,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.25.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.91. 294,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $272.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

