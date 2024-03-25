S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.18% of S&P Global worth $253,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.07. 570,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.46 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

