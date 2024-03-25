Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 92,491 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.64. 1,040,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,280. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
