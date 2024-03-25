Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,144,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.46% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $3,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.34. 183,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,371. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.72.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

