SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 152.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,310 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $64,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

