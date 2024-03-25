B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 417 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 136,149 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

