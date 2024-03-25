iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56,579.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471,062 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

GOVT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.70. 5,185,912 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

