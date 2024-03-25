B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 481 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $272.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,795.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $1,823.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $881.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

