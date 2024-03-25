JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,286 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $57.46 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

