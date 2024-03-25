Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 88,649 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $27,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 104,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $175.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

