B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 1,192 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after buying an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,432 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

