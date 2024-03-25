Insider Buying: Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Senior Officer Acquires 140,322 Shares of Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward Langdon Oke acquired 140,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,677.28.
Stampede Drilling Price Performance
Shares of CVE SDI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.24. 28,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,978. The firm has a market cap of C$50.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.
Stampede Drilling Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stampede Drilling
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Stampede Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampede Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.