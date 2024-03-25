Insider Buying: Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Senior Officer Acquires 140,322 Shares of Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward Langdon Oke acquired 140,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,677.28.

Stampede Drilling Price Performance

Shares of CVE SDI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.24. 28,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,978. The firm has a market cap of C$50.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

