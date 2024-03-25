B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 402 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.71.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.21. 774,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

