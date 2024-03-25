B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

