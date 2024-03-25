B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 818.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.