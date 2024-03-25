Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,412 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 364,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 938,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

