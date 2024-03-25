MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as high as C$31.31 and last traded at C$31.27, with a volume of 483375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.63.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.82.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

