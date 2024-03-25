B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. 183,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,144. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

