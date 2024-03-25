B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,412. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

