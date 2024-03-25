B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 333 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $605.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,367. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $617.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.41. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

