B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.46 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.59. The stock had a trading volume of 266,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,580. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.